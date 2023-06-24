“Le Drian will return in a second round with an inclusive candidate’s name, no electoral session if not fruitful,” affirms Abi Ramia

NNA – MP Simon Abi Ramia confirmed, in an interview with ldquo;OTVrdquo; Channel today,nbsp;that ldquo;the tour of the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, was exploratory, and he will return for a second round in July, either with a course that includes a comprehensive candidate#39;s name for the solution, or similar to Doha, working on meetings for a rescue plan and an interim agreement, with the commitment of all forces to this plan.quot;

He added, quot;I believe that there will not be a new electoral session that does not produce a president, and everyone will wait for Le Drian#39;s return, and we will be the arbiter of a negotiating dialogue track between the parliamentary blocs and a serious search to determine a final, productive electoral round.quot;

Abi Ramia considerednbsp;thatnbsp;quot;the decision in the presidential file is still Lebanese, despite the regional and international influences.quot;

========R.Sh.