‘Freaked Out’ Russia Shocked by Military Coup Against Putin

Reuters

Millions of Russians woke up on Saturday to shocked social media messages and baffling memes depicting a full-on civil war.

Tania Krasnova, a single mother of two in Nizhny Novgorod, put her cup of coffee on the table in consternation. Telegram was full of videos of tanks in Moscow, headlines were saying “Wagner Soldiers Have Captured Voronezh” just 300 miles from the capital. “I thought: that was quick, they were in Rostov just a few hours ago.”

It was when she saw Putin’s furious face on the television talking about a “betrayal” and an “armed rebellion” that she realized this was serious. Oh, this is not just some joke, she thought.

