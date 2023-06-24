Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    News

    ‘Freaked Out’ Russia Shocked by Military Coup Against Putin

    By

    Jun 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘Freaked Out’ Russia Shocked by Military Coup Against Putin

    Reuters

    Millions of Russians woke up on Saturday to shocked social media messages and baffling memes depicting a full-on civil war.

    Tania Krasnova, a single mother of two in Nizhny Novgorod, put her cup of coffee on the table in consternation. Telegram was full of videos of tanks in Moscow, headlines were saying “Wagner Soldiers Have Captured Voronezh” just 300 miles from the capital. “I thought: that was quick, they were in Rostov just a few hours ago.”

    It was when she saw Putin’s furious face on the television talking about a “betrayal” and an “armed rebellion” that she realized this was serious. Oh, this is not just some joke, she thought.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Wagner Group launches armed rebellion against Russian military

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner boss leading an armed rebellion in Russia

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    11 high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree

    Jun 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Wagner Group launches armed rebellion against Russian military

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner boss leading an armed rebellion in Russia

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    11 high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    I want to be a millionaire by 50, and I’m trying apps that let me invest as little as $10 in real estate

    Jun 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy