Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Turkish President expresses his full support for the Russian leadership in wake of armed insurrection

    NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership in its response to the armed insurrection announced by the leader of the quot;Wagnerquot; group last night, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The Kremlin press office said, in a statement today, Saturday, that quot;at the initiative of the Turkish side, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, held a telephone conversation with the President of the Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan,quot; and the Russian President briefed his Turkish counterpart on the situation in the country regarding the attempted armed insurrection.

    The statement added, quot;Erdogan expressed, in a conversation with Putin, his full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership in this regard.quot;

