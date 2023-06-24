Prigozhin: We took over the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Russia without firing a shot

NNA – Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia#39;s private military group Wagner, said today that his forces did not need to fire a single shot when they took control of the headquarters of Russia#39;s Southern Military District in Rostov.

In a new audio message released by the group#39;s press office and reported by Reuters, he said his men came under artillery and helicopter gunfire on their way to Rostov.

He added that he believes he has the support of the Russian people for what he calls his march quot;for justicequot;.

