Al-Rahi: Let the parliament council elect a president, for it has two respectful candidates

NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinalnbsp;Beshara Boutros al-Rahi, presided todaynbsp;over anbsp;Mass service at Saint Maroun#39;s Church in Tripoli.

In his homily, the Patriarch touched on the stalled presidential elections, considering that Lebanon does not belongnbsp;nor isnbsp;subject to the whims of anyone, calling on the parliamentnbsp;to elect a president, as it has two respectable candidates at this moment.

quot;Once again we reiteratenbsp;to the political officials: Lebanon does not belong to anyone to dispose of it and its people according to his whim and interest…Lebanon belongs to its people, history, culture and civilization!nbsp;We deplore and condemn this destructive behavior towardsnbsp;Lebanon, its institutions, its economy and its public money,quot; the Patriarch asserted.

He added, addressingnbsp;authority officials,nbsp;quot;Let them remember the preamble to the constitution, which stipulates that Lebanon is a parliamentary democratic republic. Let the parliament councilnbsp;elect a president, as we havenbsp;two respectable candidates.rdquo;

========R.Sh.