Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Rahi: Let the parliament council elect a president, for it has two respectful candidates

    By

    Jun 24, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinalnbsp;Beshara Boutros al-Rahi, presided todaynbsp;over anbsp;Mass service at Saint Maroun#39;s Church in Tripoli.

    In his homily, the Patriarch touched on the stalled presidential elections, considering that Lebanon does not belongnbsp;nor isnbsp;subject to the whims of anyone, calling on the parliamentnbsp;to elect a president, as it has two respectable candidates at this moment.

    quot;Once again we reiteratenbsp;to the political officials: Lebanon does not belong to anyone to dispose of it and its people according to his whim and interest…Lebanon belongs to its people, history, culture and civilization!nbsp;We deplore and condemn this destructive behavior towardsnbsp;Lebanon, its institutions, its economy and its public money,quot; the Patriarch asserted.

    He added, addressingnbsp;authority officials,nbsp;quot;Let them remember the preamble to the constitution, which stipulates that Lebanon is a parliamentary democratic republic. Let the parliament councilnbsp;elect a president, as we havenbsp;two respectable candidates.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A friend said he warned Stockton Rush about possible defects on the Titan in 2019 after hearing ‘cracking’ noises

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Putin’s presidential plane was spotted leaving Moscow amid Wagner’s uprising

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Bette Midler Reveals ‘Beloved’ Co-Star Frederic Forrest Has Died at 86

    Jun 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A friend said he warned Stockton Rush about possible defects on the Titan in 2019 after hearing ‘cracking’ noises

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Putin’s presidential plane was spotted leaving Moscow amid Wagner’s uprising

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Bette Midler Reveals ‘Beloved’ Co-Star Frederic Forrest Has Died at 86

    Jun 24, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Putin approves new law in response to “armed rebellion”

    Jun 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy