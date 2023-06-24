Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Le Drian: I will return to Beirut very soon, for time is not in Lebanon’s favor

    Jun 24, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – French President#39;s Personal Envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, saidnbsp;Saturday: quot;Atnbsp;the request of the President of the Republic, who appointed me as his personal envoy for Lebanon, I visited Lebanon from 21 to 24 June. In this first visit, I wanted to listen. That is why I met civil, religious and military authorities, as well as representatives of all political partiesnbsp;in Parliament.quot;

    Le Drian continued, quot;I will report on this mission to the President of the Republic as soon as I return to France. Inbsp;will return to Beirut again very soon because time does not work in favor of Lebanon. I will work to facilitate a constructive and inclusive dialogue among the Lebanese in order to reach a solution that is at the same time consensual and effective to get out of the institutional vacuum and carry out the necessary reforms for the sustainable advancement of Lebanon,nbsp;in consultation with the main partner countries of Lebanon.quot;

