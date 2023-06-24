Sharafeddine reviews return of displaced dossier with Syrian Ministers of Interior, Environment

NNA – Caretaker Minister of the Displaced, Issam Sharafeddine, met today during his visit to Syria, the Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Hussein Makhlouf, in charge of the file of the displaced Syrians, and the Minister of the Interior, Major General Muhammad al-Rahmoun.

During the meeting, the file of the return of the displaced and preparations for the upcoming official visit of the ministerial delegation in charge of this dossiernbsp;with the Syrian government were raised.

Sharafeddine stressed, quot;This visit comes as a continuation of previous visits and developments, where communication with the Syrian state is a duty and necessitynbsp;to reach a serious and rapid breach in this file, based on the plan that we developed and presented to the Council of Ministers, which we are working on updating and amending in order to facilitate the safe andnbsp;dignified return for the displaced.quot;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.