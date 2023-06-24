Putin approves new law in response to “armed rebellion”

NNA – Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a law allowing the Russian authorities to detain anyone who violates the country#39;s declared martial law for a period of 30 days.

President Putin#39;s decision came in response to the state of armed insurrection declared by Wagner#39;s forces.

Earlier today, the Russian Federal Security Service confirmed that the statements and behavior of the founder of the quot;Wagnerquot; military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, represent a call for armed civil conflict and a stab in the back for Russian soldiers fighting pro-fascist forces.

quot;Prigozhin#39;s statements and actions are, in fact, calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation, and they are a stab in the back for Russian soldiers fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces,quot; said the statement of the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service today, as reported by quot;Russia Todayquot;.

