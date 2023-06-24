Bette Midler Reveals ‘Beloved’ Co-Star Frederic Forrest Has Died at 86

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Acclaimed actor Frederic Forrest has died at age 86. Bette Midler, his co-star in The Rose, for which he received an Academy Award nomination, shared the news Friday night.

“The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”

Forrest starred in dozens of films during his career, including Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, The Two Jakes, One From The Heart, The Missouri Breaks and Falling Down.

