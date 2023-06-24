Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tehran: Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation

    By

    Jun 24, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed today, Saturday, that Tehran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation, following the armed rebellion announced by the founder of the private military group quot;Wagnerquot;, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; agency.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that what happened recently in Russia is an internal matter for this country, adding that quot;the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation.quot;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moscow residents ordered to stay home from work on Monday as Wagner mercenaries march on the Russian capital

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy backs push by MTG and Elise Stefanik to ‘expunge’ the impeachments of Trump

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Neo-Nazi Group Leader Jon Minadeo Jr. Arrested For Disorderly Conduct in Georgia

    Jun 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moscow residents ordered to stay home from work on Monday as Wagner mercenaries march on the Russian capital

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy backs push by MTG and Elise Stefanik to ‘expunge’ the impeachments of Trump

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Neo-Nazi Group Leader Jon Minadeo Jr. Arrested For Disorderly Conduct in Georgia

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    LIVE UPDATES — Moscow mayor tells people to stay home, as Wagner forces move north

    Jun 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy