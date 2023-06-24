Tehran: Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation

NNA – The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed today, Saturday, that Tehran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation, following the armed rebellion announced by the founder of the private military group quot;Wagnerquot;, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; agency.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that what happened recently in Russia is an internal matter for this country, adding that quot;the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation.quot;

