NNA – quot;Reutersquot; quoted European Council President Charles Michel today, Saturday, as quot;closely monitoring the situation in Russia, and is in contact with other EU leaders and G7 partners.quot;

quot;This is clearly an internal Russian issue,quot; Michel wrote on Twitter.

He said the EU#39;s support for Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky was quot;unwaveringquot;.

