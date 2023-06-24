Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Neo-Nazi Group Leader Jon Minadeo Jr. Arrested For Disorderly Conduct in Georgia

    Photo by Volusia Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

    Jon Minadeo Jr., the leader of neo-Nazi group Goyim Defense League, was reportedly arrested on Friday evening. In Bibb County, Georgia, his group was allegedly live streaming when Minadeo was handcuffed and taken into a police car.

    The charges are “pretty minor,” reports The Informant’s Nick Martin, with one listed as disorderly conduct and the other as “miscellaneous.” His bond is set at $910.

    Minadeo, along with a handful of other GDL members, have recently adopted “sovereign citizen” tactics to escape legal dilemmas. The sovereign citizen movement is a far-right, anti-government extremist group who claim that the American government has no authority over them. Those involved with this movement say they can “divorce” themselves from the government.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

