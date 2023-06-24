Neo-Nazi Group Leader Jon Minadeo Jr. Arrested For Disorderly Conduct in Georgia

Photo by Volusia Sheriff’s Office/Facebook
Jon Minadeo Jr., the leader of neo-Nazi group Goyim Defense League, was reportedly arrested on Friday evening. In Bibb County, Georgia, his group was allegedly live streaming when Minadeo was handcuffed and taken into a police car.
The charges are “pretty minor,” reports The Informant’s Nick Martin, with one listed as disorderly conduct and the other as “miscellaneous.” His bond is set at $910.
Minadeo, along with a handful of other GDL members, have recently adopted “sovereign citizen” tactics to escape legal dilemmas. The sovereign citizen movement is a far-right, anti-government extremist group who claim that the American government has no authority over them. Those involved with this movement say they can “divorce” themselves from the government.