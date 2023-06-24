Paul Kanaan: Patriarch Al-Rahi’s visit to Tripoli carries deep spiritual national implications

NNA – Head of the quot;Maronites for Lebanonquot; Assembly, Attorneynbsp;Paul Youssef Kanaan, considered, in a statement today, that quot;the visit of the Maronite Patriarch, Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, to Tripoli carries deep spiritual and patriotic connotations that contribute to consolidating the Christians in their land, consolidating their openness to their surroundings, and strengthening their role and mission in the capital of the north and across the country.quot;

He pointed out that quot;the restless patriarchal movement contributes to mobilizing and revitalizing eparchies and standing by the parish in these difficult circumstances.quot;

He also believed that quot;the Maronite diocese of Tripoli plays a prominent role in terms of activeness and fruitful openness, which is what distinguishes the pastor of the diocese, Bishop Youssef Soueif, who is present among his family and encourages them on the educational, social and political levels, for the sake of Lebanon.quot;

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.