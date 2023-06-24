Biden discusses by phone with Western leaders the situation in Russia

Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    NNA – Today, US President Joe Biden discussed with the leaders ofnbsp;Western countriesnbsp;developments in the crisis in Russia, where the Wagner private military group is waging an armed rebellion.

    The White House announced that President Joe Biden had discussed by phone, Saturday, with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain, the developments of the crisis in Russia, where the Wagner Group has been waging an armed rebellion since Friday evening.

    The US presidency said in a statement reported by quot;Russia Todayquot;, that Biden and European leaders discussed quot;the situation in Russiaquot; and affirmed their firm support for Ukraine.

    A White House spokesman said that Biden, in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior US officials, were briefed on quot;the latest developments in Russia.quot;
