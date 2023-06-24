Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russian Foreign Ministry: We warn the West against trying to exploit armed insurrection to achieve hostile goals

    By

    Jun 24, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned Western countries against any hints of the possibility of using the internal Russian situation to achieve its anti-Russian goals, in wake ofnbsp;the attempted armed rebellion, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued today, Saturday, that quot;the attempted armed insurrection that took place in our country is met with a sharp rejection by the Russian society, which strongly supports President Vladimir Putin,quot; noting that quot;the adventurous aspirations of the conspirators aim to destabilize the situation in Russia, undermine our unity andnbsp;the efforts of the Russian Federation aimed at ensuring reliable international security.quot;

    The Foreign Ministry affirmed that quot;the disobedience is in the interest of Russia#39;s external enemies, warning Western countries against any hint of a possible use of the internal Russian situation to achieve its anti-Russian goals.quot;

    The Foreign Ministry also stressed that quot;such attempts are useless, and will not find an echo neither in Russia nor among the sane political forces abroad.quot;

    The Foreign Ministry statement expressed confidence that the situation will find a solution in the near future, befitting the ancient wisdom of the Russian people andnbsp;state.

    The statement also stressed that quot;our country will continue its sovereign path to ensure its security, protect its values, strengthen its authority on the international arena, and form a just, multipolar world order.quot;

    It concluded by stating, quot;We highly appreciate our foreign allies and partners understanding of this principled position, which we already feel fully now.quot;

    nbsp;

    =========
    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moscow braces for Wagner assault as rebels defy Putin rage

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Russians are lining up at train stations as Wagner forces march toward Moscow

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Wagner boss says he will turn back to avoid bloodshed after coming within hours of Moscow

    Jun 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moscow braces for Wagner assault as rebels defy Putin rage

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Russians are lining up at train stations as Wagner forces march toward Moscow

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Wagner boss says he will turn back to avoid bloodshed after coming within hours of Moscow

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Pennsylvania School Board at War Over Forbidden LGBTQ+ Books

    Jun 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy