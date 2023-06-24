Russian Foreign Ministry: We warn the West against trying to exploit armed insurrection to achieve hostile goals

NNA – The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned Western countries against any hints of the possibility of using the internal Russian situation to achieve its anti-Russian goals, in wake ofnbsp;the attempted armed rebellion, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued today, Saturday, that quot;the attempted armed insurrection that took place in our country is met with a sharp rejection by the Russian society, which strongly supports President Vladimir Putin,quot; noting that quot;the adventurous aspirations of the conspirators aim to destabilize the situation in Russia, undermine our unity andnbsp;the efforts of the Russian Federation aimed at ensuring reliable international security.quot;

The Foreign Ministry affirmed that quot;the disobedience is in the interest of Russia#39;s external enemies, warning Western countries against any hint of a possible use of the internal Russian situation to achieve its anti-Russian goals.quot;

The Foreign Ministry also stressed that quot;such attempts are useless, and will not find an echo neither in Russia nor among the sane political forces abroad.quot;

The Foreign Ministry statement expressed confidence that the situation will find a solution in the near future, befitting the ancient wisdom of the Russian people andnbsp;state.

The statement also stressed that quot;our country will continue its sovereign path to ensure its security, protect its values, strengthen its authority on the international arena, and form a just, multipolar world order.quot;

It concluded by stating, quot;We highly appreciate our foreign allies and partners understanding of this principled position, which we already feel fully now.quot;

nbsp;

=========

nbsp;