    Pennsylvania School Board at War Over Forbidden LGBTQ+ Books

    Conservative parents and Christian advocacy groups based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania managed to generate enough outrage to remove a handful of books from a local school district.

    In May, after parents called for the Central Bucks School District to remove LGBTQ+ friendly titles from the public school, the library coordinator gave into their demands and requested a few titles to be pulled from shelves. All copies in the schools were to be removed within 24 hours, Reuters reports.

    Two books were named in the email: “Gender Queer,” a graphic novel by Maia Kobabe that detailed sexual encounters, and non-fiction title “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson, which featured illustrations for LGBTQ+ students.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

