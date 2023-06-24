Pennsylvania School Board at War Over Forbidden LGBTQ+ Books

Getty Images

Conservative parents and Christian advocacy groups based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania managed to generate enough outrage to remove a handful of books from a local school district.

In May, after parents called for the Central Bucks School District to remove LGBTQ+ friendly titles from the public school, the library coordinator gave into their demands and requested a few titles to be pulled from shelves. All copies in the schools were to be removed within 24 hours, Reuters reports.

Two books were named in the email: “Gender Queer,” a graphic novel by Maia Kobabe that detailed sexual encounters, and non-fiction title “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson, which featured illustrations for LGBTQ+ students.

Read more at The Daily Beast.