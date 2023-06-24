Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin? The Wagner Group Mercenary Boss Backstabbing Putin

Yulia Morozova/Reuters

The one-time buddy of Vladimir Putin, mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has fully turned his back on his Kremlin boss, seizing control of Russia’s southern military HQ Rostov-on-Don with the threat of 25,000 fighters ready for insurrection.

His challenge was a bold one and the most significant threat to Putin’s power during his entire 23-year reign. In a shocking address to the nation, the president admitted the regime was up against an “armed mutiny” and “the toughest battle for its future.”

Prigozhin’s troops were marching toward Moscow when he suddenly changed course and ordered them to turn around on Saturday after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko struck a deal with him to “de-escalate tensions,” according to a statement from Belarus’ government.

