Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    News

    Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin? The Wagner Group Mercenary Boss Backstabbing Putin

    By

    Jun 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin? The Wagner Group Mercenary Boss Backstabbing Putin

    Yulia Morozova/Reuters

    The one-time buddy of Vladimir Putin, mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has fully turned his back on his Kremlin boss, seizing control of Russia’s southern military HQ Rostov-on-Don with the threat of 25,000 fighters ready for insurrection.

    His challenge was a bold one and the most significant threat to Putin’s power during his entire 23-year reign. In a shocking address to the nation, the president admitted the regime was up against an “armed mutiny” and “the toughest battle for its future.”

    Prigozhin’s troops were marching toward Moscow when he suddenly changed course and ordered them to turn around on Saturday after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko struck a deal with him to “de-escalate tensions,” according to a statement from Belarus’ government.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US, allies consult but tread carefully as Russia crisis unfolds

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Wagner leader Prigozhin will move to Belarus following the mercenary group’s uprising against Putin, Kremlin spokesman says

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    LIVE UPDATES — Kremlin drops Wagner charges, Prigozhin to Belarus

    Jun 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    US, allies consult but tread carefully as Russia crisis unfolds

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Wagner leader Prigozhin will move to Belarus following the mercenary group’s uprising against Putin, Kremlin spokesman says

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    LIVE UPDATES — Kremlin drops Wagner charges, Prigozhin to Belarus

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Calm in Moscow as Russians express confidence in army

    Jun 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy