    Body is found in a burnt out car at Nambucca Heads in Northern NSW

    Police have opened an investigation into the incident

    By Jesse Hyland for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 9:41 p.m. EDT, August 21, 2023 | Update: 10:00 p.m. EDT, August 21, 2023

    A man’s body was discovered inside a burnt-out car that was parked in the bush.

    Emergency services were called to Simpsons Ridge Road, South Arm, about 25km west of Nambucca Heads in northern New South Wales, at around 2pm Monday.

    The call was prompted by reports of smoke billowing from bushland in the area.

    A car was found on fire at the scene, with nearby brush also on fire. Firefighters from the NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

    The body of a man was found inside the burned vehicle.

    An investigation has since been launched into the incident by the North Central Coast Police District.

    A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the deceased man to confirm his identity and how he died this week.

    Detectives speak to the family of an 86-year-old man, who was reported missing the same day.

    The elderly man was last driving a car in Macksville, about 20km southeast of South Arm, around 11am Monday.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

