    Travis Scott shares a sweet photo of daughter Stormi, five, baking in the kitchen

    By Amy Lamare for Dailymail.Com

    published: 10:39 PM EDT, Aug 21, 2023 | Updated: 10:39 PM EDT, Aug 21, 2023

    Travis Scott shared an adorable photo of his daughter Stormi Webster, five, with his 51.3 million Instagram followers on Monday.

    Stormi, who he shares with 26-year-old Kylie Jenner, was caught in the kitchen making a mess of a baking project.

    Stormi’s hands sat in a bowl of dough as the flour spilled over the counter.

    Flour covers both her cheeks and her chin as she smiles happily for her father – who was on holiday in Ibiza last week.

    Travis co-parents Stormi and his son Aire, one, with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

    The couple started dating in April 2017 and announced in February 2018 that the Kardashians star was pregnant.

    They separated in September 2019, but quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic so they could both be with their daughter.

    They got back together, but broke up for the second time in January.

    And young Stormi is already following in her father’s footsteps. She makes an adorable appearance on the rapper’s latest album Utopia.

    In the song Thank God he raps: ‘Storm is underage, but you know she’s major alive,” and she replies, “That’s right, Daddy.”

    Kylie has left her relationship with her children’s father with actor Timothee Chalamet aged 27.

    In another new song called Meltdown, the Houston native seemingly references Kylie’s new man.

    Red carpet: Travis Scott took Stormi to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

    Family: Stormi pictured with her parents at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards before they split

    Disney: The devoted father took his daughter to Disneyland in May 2021.

    “Chocolate AP and chocolate the V’s got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it’s calories / Find another flame just as hot as me, b—” he raps on the track.

    Chalamet will star in the new Willy Wonka movie Wonka, which is due out in December.

    He and Kylie have been quietly dating since January, but were first spotted together at a taco dinner back in April.

    Previously, the Dune actor had a number of high-profile romances over the years with the likes of Eiza Gonzalez, Lily-Rose Depp, and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

