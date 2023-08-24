The Messy ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Finally Delivered a Good Bachelor

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Bachelor Nation, let’s take a moment. Are we all okay? Surrounded by a pile of tissues, perhaps? Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette finale has loomed for weeks as one of the most devastating in franchise history, and honestly? It delivered. There were tear-jerking proclamations of love. There were heart-bursting, romantic final gifts. There was (as usual) so much sweat!

The good news? All of that pain has ushered in a new era for The Bachelor. Thanks to Charity’s impossibly difficult choice between integrative medicine consultant Dotun Olubeko and tennis pro Joey Graziadei—which, as promised, hurt just to watch—we finally have a Bachelor in the pipeline that fans can really root for. How many years has it been since we could say that?!

(In case it wasn’t obvious, spoilers ahead.)

