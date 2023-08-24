Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    The Messy ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Finally Delivered a Good Bachelor

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    The Messy ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Finally Delivered a Good Bachelor

    Craig Sjodin/ABC

    Bachelor Nation, let’s take a moment. Are we all okay? Surrounded by a pile of tissues, perhaps? Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette finale has loomed for weeks as one of the most devastating in franchise history, and honestly? It delivered. There were tear-jerking proclamations of love. There were heart-bursting, romantic final gifts. There was (as usual) so much sweat!

    The good news? All of that pain has ushered in a new era for The Bachelor. Thanks to Charity’s impossibly difficult choice between integrative medicine consultant Dotun Olubeko and tennis pro Joey Graziadei—which, as promised, hurt just to watch—we finally have a Bachelor in the pipeline that fans can really root for. How many years has it been since we could say that?!

    (In case it wasn’t obvious, spoilers ahead.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy