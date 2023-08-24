Furious Hawaiians scream ‘f**k you!’ to President Joe Biden as he arrives for firestorm tour that killed 114 before sparking outrage by making tone-deaf ‘hot ground’ joke to rescuer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Furious Hawaiians greeted Joe Biden with expletive chants and loud boos on Monday as he visited the island of Maui 13 days after the deadly wildfires began.

The President and his wife Jill landed in Maui to be greeted with shouts of “F*** you!” as his procession passes.

Some were seen waving Trump 2024 flags.

The 80-year-old only added to the anger by using a speech in front of a charred sacred banyan tree to talk about his own loss – that of his wife and baby daughter in 1972 – and then referencing his own experience of a house fire, at his Delaware home in 2004. His home in Wilmington was struck by lightning, starting a small fire – but it didn’t spread outside the kitchen.

Biden then made a goofy joke as he waved to rescue teams, asking a dog handler if his boots were reinforced and noting, “Hot ground.”

Joe Biden is seen in Hawaii on Monday, telling an anecdote about a kitchen fire at his Delaware home in 2004

Biden’s visit was always going to be controversial: Some questioned why he hadn’t come sooner, while others wanted him to stay away and avoid diverting resources from search and rescue efforts.

The death toll on Monday rose to 114, with 850 still missing.

Of these 114, less than a quarter have been identified.

Biden was criticized ahead of his visit for not paying enough attention to the wildfires.

Last weekend, when asked to leave the Delaware beach for his response to the fires, Biden replied, “No comment.”

On Thursday, a moved Ella Sable Tacderan fought back tears as she told CNN of her family’s anguish.

“It really affects me because where is the president?” she asked.

“I mean, aren’t we Americans too? We are part of the United States. Why are we put in the back pocket?

“Why are we ignored? »

Tacderan said the $700 checks given to each affected household were shockingly low.

“My parents got a check for $700, which was a slap in the face,” she said.

‘Living in Hawaii, everything is so expensive. Groceries can cost up to $700 for just one grocery store. And that’s not enough.

She added that older families in Hawaii are basically “computer illiterate,” which may explain why some people are “turned back” from applying for FEMA assistance.

Some Hawaiians echoed Tacderan’s criticism on Monday, with one holding up a sign comparing aid to Ukraine and Hawaii.

Ukraine has, per capita, received $1,700 per person, the author calculated, since the start of the war in February 2022.

Biden and his wife took a helicopter tour of the affected areas before addressing a gathering of local officials, senators and community leaders.

The President spoke, as he often does when speaking to communities affected by tragedy, about understanding the personal weight of devastating loss and the slow and painful process of recovery.

Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter, Naomi, died in a car crash in 1972. He lost an adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

“When things look darkest, that’s when we need faith,” said Biden, who spent 70 minutes after his remarks speaking with members of the community.

He shared how first responders supported him after Neilia’s death and praised those involved in the Hawaii tragedy.

At another stop, he referenced the 2004 fire at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I don’t want to compare hardship, but we have a little idea, Jill and I, of what it’s like to lose a house,” Biden said.

“Years ago, now 15 years ago, when I was in Washington for Meet The Press, it was a sunny Sunday and lightning struck my house on a small lake outside our house – not a lake, a pond.”

He said the spark went through the wires and into the heating ducts, and into the kitchen.

“Long story short, I almost have my wife, my ’67 Corvette and my cat.

“But joking aside – I watched the firefighters, the way they responded.”

It’s an anecdote Biden often tells during tragic moments.

Firefighters arrived in front of thick smoke but were able to contain the flames to the kitchen.

“Luckily we got it pretty early,” Cranston Heights Fire Company Chief George Lamborn said at the time.

“The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.”