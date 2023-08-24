Kate Ritchie tells Matildas World Cup star Alanna Kennedy why she’s been thinking of her when she’s in the shower – as the pair’s link is revealed

Kate Ritchie has a fangirl moment on live radio

Radio star Kate Ritchie sat down with one of Australia’s Women’s World Cup heroes Alanna Kennedy on Tuesday morning – and confessed to her exactly why she was thinking about her in the shower.

The former Home and Away star turned Nova radio presenter, 44, had revealed to colleagues that she was delighted Kennedy had started following her on Instagram during the World Cup.

Tuesday morning, the radio program decided to surprise Ritchie with a chat with the Matildas star – who revealed she was also a Ritchie fan.

“For everyone, we surprised Kate Ritchie with Alanna Kennedy,” co-host Fitzy announced after a mystery caller was passed on.

‘Oh my god, it’s really you!’ Ritchie said. “Hello, Alanna.”

‘Hi baby. Campbelltown represents, replied Kennedy.

Ritchie grew up in Sydney’s South West and attended Campbelltown North Public School as a child – and the Matildas defender is also from the area.

“It makes me so happy you’re from Campbelltown,” Ritchie explained.

“And then, is it really weird?” If I tell you that I thought of you in the shower this morning? No, because I was thinking about the fact that we were both from Campbelltown.

Ritchie’s co-hosts went on to explain how thrilled she was when Kennedy, and then later Emily van Egmond, started following her on Instagram.

Fitzy then asked Kennedy if she could persuade more Matildas to start following Ritchie.

“Yeah, his name is also flooding our group chat,” Kennedy joked. ‘No, I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I don’t want to lie. I didn’t say anything but I think everyone knows who you are. Of course.’

Ritchie then explained that she was just happy that Kennedy knew who she was.

‘Oh, absolutely. I was so glad to hear. I actually didn’t know you were from Campbelltown,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy will spend another week in Australia before returning to his club in England

“And so when I found out of course I was me and also by the way, I don’t slip into anyone’s DMs.”

Kennedy performed well at the World Cup but missed the last two games after suffering delayed concussion symptoms resulting from the Matildas’ dramatic quarter-final win over France.

She will spend another week in Australia before returning to her club Manchester City in the UK.