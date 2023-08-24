Ballarat Clarendon College teacher erupts into foul-mouthed tirade aimed at Year 12 students at school in Victoria

By Olivia Day for Daily Mail Australia

An enraged teacher at an elite school in Victoria was caught erupting at her students in a rant full of profanity.

The teacher at Ballarat Clarendon College in the state’s Central Highlands was recorded berating her Year 12 students during a Teams call last week.

The college is widely regarded as one of the top performing schools, with Year 12 tuition costing around $21,000 per year.

In the leaked video, the teacher can be heard berating the students for the “horrendous mistakes” they made in drafts of essays written in preparation for their VCE exams.

Students study two books this term, Seven Stages of Grieving by Wesley Enoch and The Longest Memory by Fred D’Aguiar, the sun herald reported.

Ballarat Clarendon Collage (pictured) said it was aware the leaked Teams appeal was circulating on social media and asked students to refrain from sharing the video.

The anonymous teacher berates her students for referring to a character in the second book, a slave called Whitechapel, as an indigenous Australian.

‘Is Whitechapel f***ing Native American? I am not joking. No, First Nations people in America are American Indians.

“They are not African American. African, this is the first part.

She continues her rude rant as her students sit in silence.

‘It’s absolute *** dogs. Whitechapel is not an indigenous Australian – three of you have done it, ‘you hear the teacher yelling at his pupils’, she shouts.

“Do you know who the Native Americans are?

‘Sort that shit, it sucks, get rid of it. That fucks up your essay so much.

She then tells her students that their blanket statements are “so shitty.”

“I almost killed myself reading them. We’ll sort them out,” she yells.

“If your essay starts to suck, guess how I’m going to feel about it as I read it.”

Ballarat Clarendon College, a coeducational school that offers boarding, sent a letter home to Year 12 parents acknowledging the “complex and difficult situation”.

The school said it was aware of leaked footage of the teams’ call-up circulating on social media and asked students to refrain from sharing the video.

“The recording concerned a Grade 12 class that took place earlier this week in which the behavior of the teacher was not what one would expect of a member of staff at Ballarat Clarendon College,” says the press release.

“We know the recording was shared via social media. The fact that the video was copied from a Teams recording of the class has a range of implications for those sharing the video.

“Sharing a school video is not what our community expects and, to be clear, is not against the law. We ask people to refrain from sharing the video and to delete the video if you have or receive it.

Clarendon College said it had “begun a process around this incident which will be followed up appropriately and sensitively”.

“As a community, we must be respectful of those involved who have a right to confidentiality,” the statement read.