EXCLUSIVE: Kellyville speech pathologist at centre of bloody knife fight between ex-husband and ‘violent’ ex-partner

A speech therapist who was allegedly threatened by her ex-partner at knifepoint inside her home was just hours away from facing him in court after taking an AVO.

Lauren Salamakis, 35, and her three children were at the $1.85million home in Kellyville, north-west Sydney, at around 2.30am on Tuesday when Fraser Thomson, 41, allegedly broke in in the property with a knife.

Police were called to the quiet suburban street, where they found Thomson, 41, with severe forearm lacerations and Ms Salamakis’ husband Paul, 39, with cuts to his hands.

The men were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital, both in stable condition, where Thomson was kept in police custody.

Lauren Salamakis, 35, (pictured), was embroiled in a gruesome alleged break-in on Tuesday

The 41-year-old was released around 12.30pm on Tuesday and taken to Castle Hill Police Station, where he is assisting officers with their investigation.

Ms Salamakis and the three children were shaken, but are uninjured, police said.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Thomson was due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday on a number of charges including an AVO, which was withdrawn just two weeks ago to protect Ms Salamakis.

However, court records reveal their relationship has been tumultuous for some time, with Ms Salamakis also previously taking an AVO against Thomson in January 2021.

Daily Mail Australia understands Mr Salamakis was present at the property at the time of the alleged break-in and had been staying at his ex-wife’s home for several weeks.

Neighbors said they noticed Mr Salamakis’ black Ford Ranger parked in the driveway on Monday night.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia from hospital on Tuesday, Mr Salamakis said he was recovering and doing well given the circumstances.

He said his morning was spent taking calls and asked for confidentiality at the time, before thanking the reporter for reaching out.

Fraser Thomson, 41, helps officers after allegedly breaking into home

Paul Salamakis, 35, (pictured), sustained hand injuries and was taken to hospital

Ms Salamakis, who has a teaching background, runs a speech therapy business in Sydney’s North West.

According to her company’s website, she has “extensive experience working in a school setting with school-aged children, their families and teachers on a variety of communication difficulties.”

Her areas of interest include helping teachers support children in the classroom setting and early intervention and support for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Mr. Salamakis is the general manager of two The Coffee Club stores, which are owned by his mother and sister.

In 2016, he made headlines after stepping up to support a family devastated by cancer while working at a McDonalds store in Mount Druitt.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Superintendent Gary Bachelor said items found in a backpack belonging to Thomson suggest his presence at the residence may have been premeditated.

“We allege the man…was going to harm people at this address,” the superintendent said.

Superintendent Bachelor said it was incredibly ‘traumatic’ and ‘distressing’ that several young children were inside the house at the time of the alleged break-in.

Officers are investigating whether the terrifying incident in Sydney’s North West

A man in a bloody shirt was seen being loaded into the back of a police vehicle

“One of the men is known to the police for a number of reasons,” he said.

“A suspected offender attending an address like this is extremely serious.”

Police surveyed surrounding streets and obtained CCTV and witness accounts.

Channel Nine reported that neighbors say this is not an isolated incident, as police have attended the address in Kellyville on several occasions over the past few weeks.

Neighbors said they were terrified by what they saw overnight.

‘I have lived here for five years, really peaceful street. So it’s really shocking,” one man said.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing, with uniformed police and plainclothes detectives inside the property as well as forensic teams.

Officers were seen taking statements from residents in the quiet cul-de-sac, where homes cost more than $1 million.

