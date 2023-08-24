Palestinian teen, 17, succumbs to wounds from Israeli gunfire near Jenin

NNA – A Palestinian teen Tuesday morning succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli forces during a military raid in the town of al-Zababdeh, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

According to Fawaz Hamad, head of al-Razi hospital in Jenin, Othman Atef Abu Kharj, 17, died after suffering severe injuries during the confrontations that broke out amidst the Israeli army raid of the village.

Earlier today, Israeli forces raided the said town, sparking confrontations.

Additionally, Israeli forces detained three Palestinian youths, including two former prisoners, from areas in the village, after raiding and ransacking their homes. ——–WAFA

