NNA – Nidaa al-Watan:

Kahaleh witnesses to give their testimonies, Ain Ebel probe in the hands of Information Branch

nbsp;

Al-Joumhouria:

Obstructers have torpedoed dialogue, frustrated Le DRian…Fears of descent into #39;huge row#39;

nbsp;

As-Sharq:

Ministry of #39;Obscurity#39; reignites electricity crisis

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==================R.A.H.