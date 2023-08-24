Sienna Miller is pregnant with her second child: Actress, 41, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Oli Green, 26, as she debuts her bump on the beach in Ibiza

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sienna Miller is pregnant with her second child.

The actress, 41, confirmed she was expecting another baby as she debuted her bump during a trip to the beach in Ibiza on Monday, People reports.

The movie star, who is already a mother to daughter Marlowe, 10, with her ex Tom Sturridge, is currently in a relationship with Oli Green, 26.

The couple confirmed their romance at a Vanity Fair party in February 2022 and have made numerous public appearances since.

Sienna slipped into a skimpy bikini during the outing as she soaked up the Spanish sun and shielded her eyes with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star took a dip in the sea to cool off before wrapping himself in a large gray towel and drying off.

News of Sienna’s pregnancy comes after she revealed she froze her eggs after turning 40.

Talk to SheSienna shared how she often wondered, “should I have more (kids), and why am I not having any, and all of that, which is a really loud noise.”

She said: “Biology is incredibly cruel to women in this decade – that’s the title, or it certainly was for me.”

“Then I got to 40 and froze eggs. Having been really focused on needing to have another baby, I just tell myself, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat happened. dissipated.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style Magazine in 2019, Sienna shared how she hoped to expand her family in the future.

She said, “I would like to have more children. I would like it for my daughter too. I think I would be ready to get married”.

At the time, the star was in a relationship with Lucas Zwirner, but they eventually separated the following year.

Sienna previously shared how she felt “overwhelmed” and thought she had “failed” the first steps of parenthood after welcoming Marlowe in 2012.

Reflecting on the difficult time, the actress said she was “obsessed” with Marlowe but at the same time she was also in “absolute hell” as she “didn’t know what she was doing”.

Sienna has revealed she had a ‘traumatic birth’ with her daughter and was ‘failed’ at the time by not being in a ‘happy little bubble’.

Speaking this morning, she said: ‘I remember when I had Marlowe, yeah, people were phoning up and saying, ‘I’m sure you’re in your happy little bubble’ and I was obsessed with my daughter but I was also in absolute hell.

“Because you lose 24 hours of sleep a week at night, you spend so much time getting ready for the birth and then you have to bring the baby home and I didn’t know what I was doing.

“It was intense, I had a traumatic birth, but I felt like I failed at something by not being happy in the early stages of parenthood.”

The actress wanted a “natural water birth” but instead endured a painful 27-hour labor that resulted in an urgent C-section.

More recently, Sienna has been candid about her relationship regrets, saying she previously hoped to be married and have three children in her 30s.

The actress said she spent years investing in a relationship with someone who was “a leaky bucket of a person”.

She said British vogue: ‘I had invested what seemed like significant years in something that was just a bucket with a one person hole in it. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency.

Sienna was quick to point out that she wasn’t referring to her daughter Marlowe’s father, Tom Sturridge, who she dated from 2011 to 2015.

Prior to her relationship with Tom, Sienna was engaged to fellow actor Jude Law in 2004 after popping the question on Christmas Day.

He apologized to her in July the following year for having an affair with his children’s nanny.

Reflecting on how difficult her 30s were, she added: “There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn’t worked out – I imagined that I would be married with three children and be a wonderful mother. I love being a mother. It’s what I do best.

Discussing her relationship with Oli, who is 15 years younger than her, Sienna added: ‘There is an ingrained misogyny in men my age and older that I don’t see in (the) generation below’ .

Sienna’s ex Tom is now in a relationship with presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung, with the actress saying she is “really happy” for the couple.

Former flame: Sienna is mother to daughter Marlowe, 10, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge (pictured together in 2015)