Yankees cameraman Pete Stendel who was hospitalized by an errant throw reveals he was also diagnosed with cancer this year

Pete Stendel was carried off the field during the Orioles-Yankees on July 5

The YES Network cameraman was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January

The cameraman who was hospitalized after being hit in the head by an errant baseball pitch in July revealed his recovery had been difficult, undergoing surgery for cancer just days after the incident.

Pete Stendel, who works for YES Network, had to be carried off the field during the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 5.

More than a month after the incident, Stendel revealed to Athleticism that his recovery has been “difficult”.

He said his vision was still affected, suffering from “little flashes of light coming in” into his left eye when he opened it.

However, Stendel also had to battle through another medical recovery this year after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in January, according to The Athletic.

Pete Stendel (left, pictured working at a Mets game) was hospitalized during a Yankees game in July

The camera operator received medical attention after being hit in the head by a stray pitch

The report adds that the cancer became aggressive a month later, prompting Stendel to choose to have surgery to remove his prostate rather than undergo radiation or chemotherapy.

The procedure was scheduled for July 24, just 19 days after he was trucked to Yankee Stadium. However, despite his eye injury, Stendel said he was able to continue with the operation.

Despite his misfortunes this year, Stendel thinks he’s lucky, telling The Athletic: “I beat cancer. And I haven’t lost my sight.

A GoFundMe was set up by a friend to help Stendel manage rising medical bills in an effort to raise. $25,000. By Monday, the fundraiser had already beaten that number, totaling more than $30,000.

The disturbing scenes at Yankee Stadium came after shortstop O Gunnar Henderson’s loose throw, which sailed over first base – where Ryan O’Hearn tried to catch it – and hit the cameraman at the bottom of round five.

Stendel, it was later revealed by YES, was filling the role of cameraman on first base and was not originally slated to be there.

He is best known on YES as an outfield cameraman who would run alongside a player rounding the bases when he hit a home run.

Shortly after he was taken off the field and directed to hospital, the players took their positions and play resumed.

YES Network tweeted after the Yankees game that Stendel, who raised his hand in the air and gave a peace sign to the wild cheers of thousands of fans as he was transported, underwent tests and walked out of the hospital the next day.

Stendel – pictured on his own website – works as an artist and cameraman

Stendel was taken to hospital for further checks after receiving treatment on the pitch

Stendel, who works for YES Network, held up a peace sign as he was carried off the pitch

The general stoppage lasted about 15 minutes, and Yankees fans chanted “MVP” as the cart circled the outfield.

Speaking after the game, which the Orioles won 6-3, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “Very scary. Definitely praying for him. It was good to see him consistent and putting his hand up.

“I saw it pretty well straight away and it was very scary. I didn’t see how he backed up but I knew what was possible to back up, in addition to the impact of the speed of the ball hitting him.

“And then seeing him move initially – a tough scene there and just hoping he’s okay.”