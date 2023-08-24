Mikati’s office denies having tried to arrange Riad Salameh’s safe move to Cyprus

NNA – The press office of Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati denied news published today by An-Nahar daily and claiming that the PM, alongside House Speaker Nabih Berri and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, had tried to make arrangements to ensure the safe transportation of former governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, to Cyprus before moving to a third country.

quot;This news is totally untrue,quot; a statement by Mikati#39;s press office said.

quot;We regret that An-Nahar, which we value and respect, relies on a #39;rumor#39; (as literally mentioned in the news) to disseminate fake news,quot; it added.

=============R.A.H.