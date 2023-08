NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati have arrived at Beirut International Airport from which they will head to the oil and gas drilling rig in Lebanon#39;s offshore Block 9.

An accompanying delegation includes Caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad.

