Aussie Olympics boss says Queensland didn’t need to spend $2.7billion on new stadium for Games – and is throwing away taxpayer dollars ‘for cricket and AFL’

A multi-billion dollar reconstruction of the Gabba was not a requirement for Brisbane to stage the 2032 Olympics, the head of the Australian Olympic Committee has said.

Mick Carroll said the state government’s decision to spend $2.7 billion to tear down and rebuild the stadium for the Olympics was to benefit the AFL and cricket.

“The IOC (…) does not force you to build new sites unless you really need them,” he told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

“The reconstruction of the Gabba is for the AFL and cricket, before and after the Games…its main construction is for those sports.

“The decision to renovate, build and rebuild the Gabba is not just for the Olympics.

The leader was appearing before a parliamentary committee on Australia’s preparations to host the Olympics and Paralympics when asked about his previous claim that Gabba only needed a ‘coat of paint’ to host the four-week event.

He told the inquiry that the decision was up to the government, but said the Olympic movement had stressed that if a new stadium was needed to host the event, “make sure it’s not just for the Games Olympics”.

“That’s what rebuilding Gabba is all about,” Mr Carrol said.

The redevelopment of the stadium will be fully funded by the state government, as part of its agreement with the Commonwealth. The Palaszczuk government has argued that the Gabba, as it currently stands, is not accessible to people with disabilities and is in a state of disrepair.

The heritage-listed East Brisbane State School is controversially set to be demolished to make way for reconstruction.

Daniel Angus, a member of the East Brisbane State School Parents and Citizens Association Olympic Impact Group, accused the state government of failing to engage in ‘genuine consultation’.

“Our community is about to become the first victim of their poor planning,” he said.

The green space near Raymond Park will also be converted into a temporary athletics warm-up track.

Friends of Raymond Park community group founder Melissa Occhipinti has raised concerns about plans that could see residents locked out of the space for years.

The head of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee, Cindy Hook, acknowledged that the group had not met with affected community members.

“I haven’t, but I’d be really happy to,” she told the committee, adding that she wasn’t with BOPGOC when the Raymond Park decision was made.

“We are nine years before the games (…) I think we are collaborating,” she said.

Ms Hook was also embroiled in a tense back and forth with National Senator Bridget McKenzie, who asked her to disclose what she was being paid for the top job.

‘How is that relevant?’ she pushed back.

“I’m a senator, I can ask the questions,” replied Senator McKenzie.

President Senator Matt Canavan deemed the question admissible and agreed to allow BOPGOC to provide the information at a later date.

The committee stands in the shadow of the Victorian government’s decision to tear up the contract for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Paralympics Australia told the hearing that the cancellation would impact athletes’ preparation, including their classification, ahead of the 2028 Paralympic Games.

“The inability for us to have our para-athletes at an integrated Commonwealth Games event is one less opportunity to have people with disabilities on the national and international stage,” said Chief Executive Catherine Clark.

Ms Clark said she had had conversations with the federal government for an event, whether Commonwealth Games or a replacement, to be held in Australia.

Chairman Jock O’Callaghan told the inquiry he first heard about the cancellation of the games when Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced it publicly.