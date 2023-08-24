Love Island’s Ekin Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are ‘back together’ as he treats her to a romantic birthday dinner in Turkey

<!–

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have once again sparked rumors that they are back together after celebrating her birthday together on Monday.

The Love Island stars, who rose to fame winning the ITV2 dating show together last summer, announced they had split in June after dating for 11 months.

Ekin-Su, 28, and Davide, 27, later sparked speculation that they were back again after leaving the ITV Summer Party together in July.

And now the pair have ‘confirmed’ they are back together by flying on a romantic getaway to Ekin-Su’s native Turkey.

Davide treated Ekin-Su to a lavish birthday meal and shared a gorgeous photo of her posing with a cake.

Romance: Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have once again sparked rumors that they are back together after celebrating her birthday together in Turkey on Monday

In the Instagram caption, Davide wrote, “Despite all the storms I wanted to make this day special for you… Enjoy the moment, make a wish and blow hard. Happy Birthday @ekinsuofficial.’

Ekin-Su shared the same post on her own Instagram account, writing: ‘Surprise me as always, thank you for a good birthday’

Davide also shared a photo of himself at the table, as well as a video of the luxury hotel he’s staying at, including a private hot tub on the balcony.

Ekin-Su and Davide had a bumpy ride in the villa but won the hearts of the country with their romance.

The pair then got their own TV show, where they traveled to their hometowns in Italy and Turkey to meet each other’s families.

They were also the first couple to take their relationship to the next level in August 2022 and moved in together.

However, the couple then announced that they had split in June, after an 11-month romance.

Davide took to Instagram to share the sad news with his followers just days after the couple attended the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny together.

He wrote, “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like everyone to respect this decision at this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in every way possible.’

But weeks later, they sparked speculation that they are back again after they were pictured leaving the ITV Summer Party in London together.

Luxury: Davide also shared a video of the luxury hotel he’s staying at, which includes a private hot tub on the balcony

Split: The Love Island stars, who rose to fame winning the ITV2 dating show together last summer, announced they had split in June after dating for 11 months

After flying to Turkey and Ibiza on several holidays, the former couple had some awkward confrontations last month at the Barbie premiere last month before both received an invite to the ITV bash.

But instead of killing each other, Davide was seen sneaking into the taxi with Ekin-Su.

The former couple were repeatedly rocked by rumors that Davide was being unfaithful.

However, Ekin-Su stood by him to the bitter end when he reportedly “blindsided” her by announcing their breakup on social media.