Berri, Mikati reach drilling rig in Block 9

NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati have reached the offshore Transocean Barents drilling rig in Block 9, accompanied by Energy Minister Walid Fayad and Transport Minister Ali Hamie.

They were transferred from the Beirut International Airport aboard a helicopter belonging to TotalEnergies.

quot;In this darkness comes a day of joy for which I have worked for long years until the framework agreement was concluded,quot; said Berri from the airport, hoping that Lebanon#39;s offshore wealth will start generating revenues within few months, which, according to him, quot;will constitute the beginning of overcoming the economic crisis Lebanon and its people are enduring.quot; Berri also hoped the Lebanese will reach an agreement over the election of a president of the republic.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.