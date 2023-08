NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed the French Embassy#39;s Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires Herveacute; Magro, who came to the Grand Serail on a protocol visit after the end of mission of former ambassador Anne Grillo.

Mikati and Magro reportedly discussed the bilateral relations between Lebanon and France.

