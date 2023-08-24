Christina Aguilera set to perform in Australia for the first time in 15 years

<!–

Christina Aguilera is due to perform in Australia for the first time in 15 years.

The American pop star will perform a unique concert in Melbourne in November as part of the Victorian government’s 17-day “national celebration of contemporary live music”.

The six-time Grammy winner will light up the outdoor stage at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Saturday November 25.

The trip also marks two decades since the release of his pop masterpiece Stripped.

Swedish DJ sensation Eric Prydz will join the singer, who is ready to rock the crowd with his beats at the city’s Always Live festival.

This government-sponsored musical party, now in its second year, should get bigger and better.

Whether it’s crowded stadiums, intimate pubs or chic rooftops, there’s something for every music lover.

To add to the excitement, First Nations music activists will be featured by King Stingray at the Arts Center Melbourne on December 1.

And it’s not just international artists who are stealing the show; local gems like Tones and I, Illy and Amy Shark are gearing up to release their hits.

From November 24 to December 10, over 165 artists will perform at over 60 sizzling events in Melbourne and beyond.

The 17-day live music program takes place across Victoria and will include performances by British singer Jessie Ware and AB Original.

Melbourne-based rock band Amyl and the Sniffers, British-Indian musician Jai Paul and Peter Garrett are among more than 60 events planned.

The full list of performances is available at alwayslive.com.au.