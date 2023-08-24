Rita Ora shows off her incredible figure in a black bikini as she soaks up the sun in Ibiza with husband Taika Waititi

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Rita Ora looked as sensational as ever as she soaked up the sun in Ibiza with husband Taika Waititi on Monday.

The singer, 32, flaunted her incredible figure in a black bikini as she joined her film director husband, 48, and their pals on a boat trip during their sultry getaway.

She paired her skimpy swimwear look with a sheer knit white skirt and accessorized with a slew of black beaded necklaces.

Meanwhile, Taika looked casual in a white striped tank top and cream shorts, while carrying his essentials in an Adidas gym bag.

The couple in love has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday to Ibiza for the past few days after celebrating Taika’s 48th birthday on the island with a host of friends.

The pair marked the occasion last weekend by dining alfresco and dancing the night away with their celebrity pals, while Diplo served as DJ for the lavish bash.

At the event, hosted by Klemens Hallmann, guests enjoyed their meals at a long richly decorated table, with many taking turns giving speeches in honor of Taika.

The star-studded guest list for the fun party included Ashley Roberts, singer Jess Glynne, Jodie Turner-Smith and TOWIE’s Chloe Sims.

Guests were treated to a special menu from private chef Andrea Colecchia and exclusively curated cocktails from Prospero Tequila and 71 Gin.

Rita also passionately kissed her husband Taika Waititi as she shared a series of sweet snaps on Instagram to mark her other half’s big day.

She thanked the filmmaker for showing her “what love really is” in an impassioned Instagram post paying tribute to her husband of one year.

TThe You & I singer wrote, “Happy birthday to the funniest, smartest man I have ever met in my life.

“You hold me together at times when I think I can’t. Thank you for showing me what love really is.

“Many more times when I steal your jokes and tell them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one. I LOVE YOU’.

In response to his wife’s words, the year-old said, “There aren’t enough emojis on the planet to describe how happy I am. xxx’.

The couple married in August 2022 at Rita’s home in Los Angeles in an impromptu ceremony they planned in just two weeks with eight people in attendance.

Rita recently shared how her husband is the driving force behind her new album You & I.

She said The Sydney Morning Herald that her husband, a film director from New Zealand, brought out her creativity and encouraged her to become more involved in the songwriting process.

“I wanted to tell a story about finding love, but it went deeper than that because to find love you have to find who you are, what makes you happy,” she said.

“You really focus on your emotions instead of just throwing them under the carpet, which is what I usually do.”

Rita was so focused on the album that she was back in the studio the morning after her wedding.

“I booked a session with a producer, Cirkut, and I didn’t want to cancel it,” she said.

“I told him, ‘I’m a little slow because I got married yesterday.’ So we wrote a wedding song. The fact that my brain was a little foggy worked to my advantage. There was no judgement. I was in the moment.’

The resulting “wedding song” – the title track of the You & I album – was inspired by music played at the couple’s wedding, including Eternal Flame, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Wonderful World, Everlasting Love, Sweet Caroline, Stand by Me and The Way. You’re watching tonight.

“It’s basically our wedding playlist,” Rita told the publication.