Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Greece wildfires fanned by strong winds, killing one

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – nbsp;Wildfires fanned by gale force winds in Greece killed one person in the northeastern region of Evros on Monday as authorities warned most regions faced a high risk of new blazes.

    A total of 64 wildfires erupted across Greece in the last 24 hours with authorities ordering the evacuation of several communities in the Evros region, near the border with Turkey.

    The body of a man was found in a rural area on Monday evening near the port city of Alexandroupolis in Evros, a local police official told Reuters.

    quot;The body was burned from the fire, probably was a migrant,quot; the official added.

    Many migrants from Syria and Asian countries are using the river border separating Greece from Turkey in Evros to enter the European Union.

    More than 200 firefighters backed by 18 aircraft were battling a wildfire burning for the third day in the region.

    quot;Tau;he next 48 hours are extremely critical due to the extreme weather conditions,quot; fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopios said in a briefing.

    Cyprus said it was sending two firefighting aircraft to help Greek fire fighters.

    Summer wildfires in Greece are common but have been made worse in recent years by unusually hot, dry and windy conditions that scientists have linked to climate change. mdash; Reuters

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

