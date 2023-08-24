Scientists claim that a 3D-printed latrine is extremely slick, preventing any residue from adhering and making toilet cleaning unnecessary.

Scientists have built a super toilet using lasers, plastic, and sand.

Fake poop, yogurt, and even porridge were no match for the new super swamp

It’s probably safe to say that scrubbing and bleaching toilet bowls is not everyone’s (if anyone’s) cup of tea.

But a group of scientists may have answered our prayers once and for all, by developing a 3D-printed outhouse so slippery almost nothing can leave a mark.

While it may look like any other at first glance, this pioneering swamp was put together using a complex combination of plastic and water-repelling sand grains.

“Developing a new method for flushing toilet to minimize water consumption is of great importance,” wrote experts from Huazhong University of Science and Technology of China.

WHAT MAKES THE TOILET SO SLIPPERY? Hydrophobic Silica Particles These repel water thanks to the fact that they are made up of unbalanced molecules. silicone oil coating This acts as a lubricant, making the toilet surface completely smooth. plastic particles In general, these also have hydrophobic properties and can only absorb water to a limited degree.

“Since their invention in the 18th century, flush toilets have provided human society with great comfort and health,” the team explained.

“However, a lot of water is required in flushing toilets due to the inevitable adhesions between toilet surfaces and human feces, as well as urine.

“Globally, toilet flushing alone consumes more than 141 billion liters of water per day, which is six times the total water consumption of the African population.”

The scientists used lasers to pull their ‘abrasion resistant super slippery flush toilet’ (ARSFT) completely off.

Silica and plastic grains were included in this mixture, both with water-repellent abilities thanks to their unbalanced molecules.

The toilet was then coated with a special type of silicone oil, which acts as an additional lubricant to further reduce surface tension.

Along with yogurt and Chinese porridge, samples of the toilet walls were dipped in honey, yogurt, muddy water and milk to display their capabilities.

The scientists also flushed synthetic feces down the toilet bowl, using a recipe created by the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

Muddy water, milk, yogurt, honey, and mixed soup were no match for super swamp.

These are claimed to be biologically similar to human feces, made up of numerous ingredients including yeast, peanut oil, water, and miso.

Even when rubbed with sandpaper over 1,000 times, the toilet retained its impressive slippery powers, thanks to the strength of its lubricant.

While the toilet is currently only a small model, researchers believe it could one day have a place on planes and trains.

It’s currently unclear how much the toilet would sell for when developed for this market, although MailOnline has reached out to the team for more information.

“In addition, ARSFT may also serve a crucial purpose in public toilets, particularly in situations where existing facilities lack the capacity to connect excreta to city wastewater treatment systems,” the researchers say.

“The ARSFT concept with mechanically robust super slippery capability may provide a new avenue to develop robust super slippery materials and address the problem of wasting water on land.”