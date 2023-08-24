Multiple people are injured when elite Russian soldiers ‘machine-gun’ audience packed with children using blank-firing weapons, causing mass panic during demonstration

National Guard soldiers fire into the crowd in Elektrostal, a suburb of Moscow.

A four-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman were taken to hospital with injuries.

This is the moment when members of Putin’s internal security forces open fire on a crowd as children scream in fear and a four-year-old boy is sent to hospital with a head injury.

The gruesome footage shows a group of National Guard soldiers putting on a skillful display before pointing their firearms at onlookers and firing blank cartridges.

Young children in the crowd can be seen shielding their faces and covering their ears as loud shots explode from RosGvardia “elite” weapons at the event in the town of Elektrostal, a suburb 45 miles east of Moscow.

A woman’s voice says: What’s up? [wrong] with you? Did something hit you?

The woman continues: ‘Come here… Did something hit you? Calm down Calm down.

He then notices that a child has been injured and exclaims, ‘Damn it! ****! Come here faster! Where is the doctor?’

Members of Putin’s internal security forces are shown opening fire on a crowd. Despite the blank shots, onlookers appear fearful, and a boy was taken to hospital with a head injury.

The boy was reportedly injured after being hit by a projectile from one of the weapons.

He was taken to hospital along with a 54-year-old woman who reportedly suffered a “serious facial injury.” He required surgery and is unable to eat or speak, the Moskovsky Komsomolets reported.

Two teeth were knocked out, her cheek was damaged, and the patient had to undergo emergency surgery.

“Now the woman’s life is out of danger, but she is temporarily unable to eat or even speak.”

A local VK social media account said: “During the demo performances, the elite units decided to play ‘a little prank’ and started shooting the audience, including the children sitting on the podium, with blank cartridges.” .

‘The children were very scared. They clutched their heads screaming, fell to the ground, crawled under the benches.

‘A child received head injuries from a ricocheting cartridge case.’

The VChK-OGPU Telegram channel posted the video showing the incident this weekend.

‘During the demonstration performances, the Russian Guard fighters decided… to shoot at the spectators with children (fortunately, with blank cartridges). Little children screamed clutching their heads and fell to the ground.

Before the mock execution, the crowd seems engaged and excited to see the soldiers perform acrobatic style moves.

‘There were injured people. Serious damage from a ricocheted cartridge,’ the channel said, according to news week.

Before the ‘mock execution’, the crowd appears engaged and excited to see soldiers perform acrobatic-style moves, including a pyramid trick, while others light flares representing the Russian flag.

But the sports competition event quickly turns sour when a group of soldiers crouch down and appear to take direct aim at the unsuspecting crowd.

‘Before the start of the competition, the military arranged demonstration performances – [with] melee combat elements and brick breaker.

Kalashnikov rifles were also used, which were loaded with blank cartridges…

‘A group of guards was chasing another group, which was shooting.

‘That’s when the tragic rebound occurred, although it’s still not entirely clear how it could have happened. The blank cartridges flew towards the stands.

At least one federal newspaper has withdrawn its report on the fiasco, suggesting an official attempt to cover up the humiliating mistake made by Putin’s elite forces.

The national guard is headed by Putin’s close crony, 69-year-old General Viktor Zolotov. He is an army general who was once Putin’s main bodyguard. He is seen as perhaps Putin’s most loyal henchman.

Since then, the Russian Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into the incident.