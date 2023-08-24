Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus ‘detached from reality’

NNA -nbsp;Turkey accused the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday of being ldquo;detached from realityrdquo; for issuing a statement in which it deemed the attempt by Turkish Cypriots to open a passage in the buffer zone between the two parts of the island of Cyprus and their attack on UN peacekeepers last week as a ldquo;violation of the existing situation.rdquo;nbsp;

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the statement issued by the Council, composed of 15 members, is ldquo;completely detached from the reality on the ground,rdquo; adding that ldquo;instead of providing any positive contribution to the issue, the statement complicates the process.quot; mdash; AFP

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y