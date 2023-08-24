Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus ‘detached from reality’

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Turkey accused the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday of being ldquo;detached from realityrdquo; for issuing a statement in which it deemed the attempt by Turkish Cypriots to open a passage in the buffer zone between the two parts of the island of Cyprus and their attack on UN peacekeepers last week as a ldquo;violation of the existing situation.rdquo;nbsp;

    The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the statement issued by the Council, composed of 15 members, is ldquo;completely detached from the reality on the ground,rdquo; adding that ldquo;instead of providing any positive contribution to the issue, the statement complicates the process.quot; mdash; AFP

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy