TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

NNA nbsp;ndash; TotalEnergies, and its partners Eni and QatarEnergy, launched today the exploration activities on Block 9 in Lebanon, with a visit to the Transocean Barents drilling rig in the presence of the Speaker of the Parliament, M. Nabih Berri, the Prime Minister, M. Najib Mikati, the Minister of Energy and Water, M. Walid Fayad, accompanied by M. Ali Hamieacute;, Minister of Public Works and Transport and representatives from the Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA).

The drilling rig is, since August 16th, located in Block 9 at around 120 km off the coast of Beirut. During the visit, the Lebanese officials received a briefing on the completion of preparations for the exploration well drilling, which is scheduled to start in the coming days.nbsp;

ldquo;Following the peaceful definition of the maritime border, TotalEnergies, along with its partners Eni and QatarEnergy, committed to drill an exploration well in Block 9 as soon as possible in 2023. We are pleased to announce that the drilling operations will start in few days, thanks to the commitment of our teams, the support of the Lebanese authorities and of our partners. This exploration well will allow us to assess the materiality of hydrocarbon resources and production potential in the areardquo;, said Romain de La Martiniegrave;re, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Lebanon. nbsp;

TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 9 Offshore Lebanon, and holds a 35% interest, alongside its partners Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%).nbsp;

