US commerce secretary to visit China next week for talks

NNA – U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will travel to China next week for meetings with senior Chinese government officials and U.S. business leaders, the department said on Tuesday.

Raimondo quot;looks forward to constructive discussions,quot; during the visit to Beijing and Shanghai from Aug. 27 to 30, the department said in a statement.

The talks would cover issues related to the U.S.- China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation, it added.

Last week, China said it welcomed Raimondo#39;s expected visit. mdash; Reuters

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y