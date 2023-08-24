Kate Garraway ‘almost knocks Richard Madeley’s head off’ as KSI teaches her how to box live on GMB

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kate Garraway shocked viewers after she nearly ‘knocked off’ Richard Madeley’s head when she learned how to box at Tuesday’s GMB.

The broadcaster, 56, donned gloves when she took directions from social media star KSI, 30, before getting a little too carried away.

Richard, 67, dutifully held out his padded hands as Kate threw her weight behind each punch.

Champion boxer KSI couldn’t contain his laughter and exclaimed, “Take it easy!” for ‘You’re going to knock (Richard’s) head off!’.

Kate joked ahead of the YouTube star’s upcoming fight with Tommy Fury, saying, “Me or Tommy?”

Discussing his adventure in boxing, KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, said, “It kind of started as a joke. It started when I called a guy called Joe Weller, he was one of the first to do this whole boxing thing.”

“I called him out as a joke going like ‘Oh I’ll fight you after you fight that other guy’ and he (Joe) won his fight and then called me out!”

‘I was like ‘Oh no, I don’t really want to fight, I’ve never fought in my life’ Getting put in the ring was just the worst thing I could ever think of’.

I went on to say, ‘I just went for it and just enjoyed it, kept going. I kept winning and all of a sudden I’m fighting Tommy Fury, a professional boxer. This is a real fight, me and he are going for it.’

Earlier this month, Kate recalled Sir Elton John’s special tribute to husband Derek Draper as she detailed how the legendary musician showed his support.

Derek is struggling to make a full recovery after falling ill with COVID-19 in March 2020, becoming the UK’s longest-living hospital patient with the virus.

In April, the pair managed to watch Elton from their north London home on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the O2 Arena, with their children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 13, after he invited them.

Speaking to Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, hosts of The One Show, Kate explained how the journey came about.

“Sir Elton John happened to have a friend who was in a coma in LA when Derek first got sick with COVID, and through weird connections we got in touch,” she said.

Kate continued, “He asked what I did for Derek and we exchanged information, and he’s kept in touch ever since.

When his tour resumed, he said, “Wouldn’t it be great if you could come and see it?” I never thought it was possible.

Suddenly there were only a few dates left before his extraordinary farewell at Glastonbury. I thought let’s just give it a try.

“I had no idea if we could even do it on the day. We got in there, Derek was great, we took him out for a bit because it was a little overwhelming.

“But we went back in and it was just as Sir Elton John thanked everyone in the tour and all these incredible people.

He said “most of all I can’t believe Derek Draper is here” and it was clear there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. It was amazing. Having that moment to feel connected is extraordinary.”

The singer, 76, gave them a special shoutout and dedicated his hit Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to them.

Kate said the trip was a big ordeal for the couple – especially former political lobbyist Derek, who has dealt with devastating health complications.

At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Derek was diagnosed with the coronavirus and left in a life-threatening condition.

Doctors put him in an induced coma and on a ventilator and he was hospitalized for 13 months.

He has been seriously ill since 2020 and has been in and out of the hospital ever since.

But Elton acknowledged the difficult time the couple had been going through and made sure to give them something to smile about.