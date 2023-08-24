Korea’s Embassy, Municipality of Beirut and MTV Dialogue and Sustainable Development Association (DSD) sign agreement to light up streets in Beirut City

NNA -nbsp;The Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Lebanon, the Municipality of Beirut, and MTV Dialogue and Sustainable Development Association (DSD) signed an agreement to light up the streets in Beirut City in line with the Beirut street lighting strategy. The Government of the Republic of Korea is providing in-kind donation worth 635,000 USD to install the solar street lighting system. The Project will light up 6 km of roads around Horsh Beirut, Boulevard of President Elias el Hraoui and Emile Lahoud Avenue by installing all-in-one solar street lights.nbsp;

The signing ceremony was held at the MTV attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Lebanon, H.E. IL Park, the Governor of Beirut, Judge Marwan Abboud, the CEO of MTV and chairman of DSD, Mr. Michel El Murr.

After the signing ceremony, Ambassador Park, the Governor of Beirut Judge Abboud and Mr. Murr paid a visit to the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Al-Mawlawi, who said that Korea always stands by Lebanon#39;s side as an expression of its love for Lebanon and it is always ready to help in vital projects for road safety projects and citizens safety.

The governor of Beirut thanked the Republic of Korea and its Ambassador in Lebanon for responding to his request in installing Solar Street lighting system. ldquo;With a strong partnership between the Embassy, the Municipality and MTV, we can achieve a lotrdquo;, said Judge Abboud. nbsp;

From his side, Ambassador Park said: ldquo;I am very pleased to be able to support the Beirut city street lighting project this year which the Beirut governor requested during our first meeting last year. Street lighting is a matter of life and death. This project will ensure safety to all citizens and enhance streets condition while giving life back to Beirut City and bringing hope back to the peoplerdquo;. He stated that the streets selected are main ones used daily by thousands of people. ldquo;We remain committed to respond to basic needs in Lebanonrdquo;, said Park.nbsp;

Michel El-Murr stated : ldquo;The generosity of the Government of the Republic of Korea, offering an in-kind donation worth 635,000 USD to implement the solar street lighting system, exemplifies the spirit of international partnership that can truly make a differencerdquo;.

