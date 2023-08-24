Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    African Union suspends Niger over military coup

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The African Union said Tuesday it had suspended Niger until civilian rule in the country is restored and that it would assess the implications of any armed intervention in the Sahel nation.

    The Peace and Security Council quot;requests the AU Commission to undertake an assessment of the economic, social and security implications of deploying a standby force in Niger and report back to Council,quot; the bloc said, following strong differences on the matter. mdash; AFP

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy