African Union suspends Niger over military coup

NNA – The African Union said Tuesday it had suspended Niger until civilian rule in the country is restored and that it would assess the implications of any armed intervention in the Sahel nation.

The Peace and Security Council quot;requests the AU Commission to undertake an assessment of the economic, social and security implications of deploying a standby force in Niger and report back to Council,quot; the bloc said, following strong differences on the matter. mdash; AFP

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y