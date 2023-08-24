Pakistan police arrest Sara Sharif’s uncle on suspicion he knows where the murdered girl’s family are hiding since fleeing Britain

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Pakistani police have arrested an uncle of Sara Sharif because they suspect he knows where her father, stepmother and another uncle, all wanted for her murder, are hiding.

Urfan Sharif fled the UK with his partner Beinash Batool, his brother Faisal Malik and their five children, a day before police discovered Sara’s body at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

The three adults are wanted for questioning about Sara’s murder, leading to an international manhunt.

Sara was found on the property on August 10 by police who received a call from someone concerned for her well-being.

The autopsy has not established a cause of death, but it did show that Sara had sustained “extensive multiple injuries, which were likely caused over a sustained and prolonged period of time,” Surrey police said.

Police in Pakistan have arrested Imran Sharif (pictured), an uncle of Sara Sharif, because they suspect he knows where her father, stepmother and another uncle, all wanted for her murder, are hiding.

Urfan Sharif (left) fled the UK with his partner Beinash Batool (centre), his brother Faisal Malik (right). They are wanted for questioning about Sara’s murder.

Sara (pictured) was found on the property on August 10 by police who received a call from someone concerned for her well-being.

As detectives in Pakistan try to track them down, sources told MailOnline they have detained another of Sharif’s brothers, Imran, because they are “convinced” he knows where the family is hiding.

The sources also revealed that Mr. Sharif’s parents along with other relatives, who live in a large house in the city of Jhelum in Pakistan’s Punjab province, have now also gone into hiding.

A police source said: “We spoke to Imran and some family members last week and they insisted they did not know where Urfan and his family were.” But we don’t believe them, there’s no way they can’t find out where eight of their relatives who have come from England are. They are telling us a lot of lies.

The source revealed that the family’s home in Jhelum is closed and now empty and a shop they run next to their home is also closed.

They added: ‘We managed to contact Imran, but the rest of his family have disappeared. They clearly have something to hide. We have seized one of them and we will question him until he tells us the truth.

Last week, Imran exclusively told MailOnline that Mr Sharif visited the family home after arriving in Pakistan on 9 August, but he arrived alone and had not been seen since.

He said: ‘After arriving in Pakistan, he came to us and disappeared instantly. He did not bring his family to our house. Some people say that he is hiding somewhere in Jhelum in a rented house, but others say that he may have gone to Mirpur, where his in-laws live.

He added: ‘The police raided our house twice in the last week and took pictures of Urfan and other family members. We have been warned to inform the police immediately upon receiving his whereabouts.

Urfan Sharif (left) and Beinash Batool (right) are wanted for murder, leading to an international manhunt

Police hold a crime scene and investigate at the home of Sara Sharif in Woking on Thursday.

Imran is being questioned by police in Jhelum and agents from Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency.

Sources also told MailOnline that they have not been able to find a precise location for Ms Batool’s parents who live in the city of Mirpur, which is around two hours from Jhelum. Imran initially claimed that Mr. Sharif’s family had gone there.

The source added: “We have the mobile phone numbers of Sharif and the other people with him who came from the UK.” We’re doing our best to track them electronically, but it’s not turning out very easy.

Surrey police revealed that Sara’s body was discovered on August 10 after Mr Sharif called them from Pakistan, prompting police to search the £500,000 family council house.

Although autopsies were unable to determine the cause of death, the results revealed bruising on her body showing that the girl “had sustained multiple and extensive injuries, which were likely caused over a sustained and prolonged period of time.”

Sara’s mother, 36-year-old Polish Olga Sharif, who was married to Mr Sharif from 2009 to 2017, urged her ex-husband to “introduce himself and explain himself”.

Olga, who lives in Somerset, praised the British police for doing a good job of trying to track him down.

She said: ‘The police are doing a good job of finding him.’

Heartbroken, Olga praised her daughter as “an amazing little girl” adding: “She was so beautiful.” I can’t believe she’s dead.

Olga hopes to bury her son in her native Poland.