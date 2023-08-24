Call the repair man! Shocking snaps reveal terrible construction fails

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There is no frustration like the disappointment of finding that the end result of the construction work is not to your liking after months of construction.

And these photographs prove that you should always check references before hiring a tradesperson.

This gallery of images from around the world by bored panda presents disastrous construction and renovation projects.

There’s a photo of a woman on a street in Colombia trying to reach a phone that’s at an unobtainable height.

In the United States, a gate that says “sidewalk closed” can easily be bypassed by walking on the grass next to it.

An escalator to… nowhere! These people got a nasty surprise when the escalator they took took them to nothing but a brick wall

A restaurant has a disabled toilet, but you have to climb a few steps to access it, which makes it useless for people with physical disabilities.

Someone built a bridge over a swimming pool, but there was no need to have one because there was a path to begin with.

Elsewhere, an image of an eerie slide shows a cement pit at the bottom of it, with no indication of where it leads.

Here, FEMAIL has compiled a list of the most baffling build failures that can make your head spin.

You can’t park there! It’s baffling how this space in a car park was built as the curb and barrier on either side means you can’t get to it

This photo, believed to have been taken in Colombia, shows a woman struggling to reach a phone placed at an inaccessible height

Hidden camera! This person invested in a CCTV camera, to install it in front of something that blocks all vision

Most Useless Bridge: Imagine shelling out money to build a bridge when you didn’t need it to begin with?

Tick ​​Tock: Whoever put this clock up clearly didn’t think about it, because half of it is covered with a metal pole. Don’t worry they wrote the numbers on it

The sole purpose of a sink is to capture water so it has somewhere to drain – clearly this plumber didn’t get the memo

This spooky slide leads to a cement pit, which begs the question – how did it pass the regulations?

This sidewalk in the United States does not have a very strict security measure, because you can easily bypass the door by walking on the grass

This restaurant has a disabled toilet, however, you have to climb stairs to access it, which defeats the purpose for the physically disabled.

If this fan were to turn on, it could cause chaos, as the projector is blocking the blade. Talk about a shoddy job!