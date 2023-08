NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Tuesday met at his Yarzeh office, with the Chairman of the Parliamentary Defense, Interior and Municipalities Committee, MP Jihad Samad.nbsp;

The pair reportedlynbsp;discussed affairs related to the institutions of the Ministry of National Defense, as well as the general situation in the country, in addition to the latest developments on the domestic scene.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y