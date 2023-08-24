Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Groping TV Judge at Conference

    A sheriff in Georgia pleaded guilty on Monday to groping a TV judge at a hotel bar last year while attending a law enforcement conference in the state.

    Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody was sentenced to a year on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery in Cobb County State Court in relation to the January 2022 incident in which he grabbed and squeezed the breast of Glenda Hatchett. He also formally resigned from his role.

    “He so violated me, and at that moment I felt so powerless,” Hatchett told the Associated Press after the hearing Monday. “I see myself as a strong woman. I have never been a victim, and I felt it was important for there to be accountability.”

