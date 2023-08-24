Discovery of Africa’s First-Ever Slavery Plantation: Ancient Remains of a 500-Year-Old Sugar Mill and Estate Unearthed on a Small Western Island.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Archaeologists have uncovered the earliest evidence of plantation slavery: the ruins of a 16th-century sugar mill and estate on a small West African island.

The island, named São Tomé, was the world’s largest producer of sugar in the 1530s, creating the model for plantation economies across the Atlantic Ocean.

The ruins of the mill and farm were discovered by researchers from the University of Cologne, who said the scale of the structure reflects the large enslaved labor force that worked in the main room where the sugar was boiled.

The Portuguese settled São Tomé in 1470 and it became the largest producer of sugar in the 1530s due to African slaves from the West African Slave Coast, the Niger Delta, the island of Fernando Po and more. late Kongo and Angola.

The ruins of a 16th-century sugar mill and farm on a small West African island are said to be the oldest plantation found.

“São Tomé was an important link between Europe and Africa,” the authors shared, “but the lack of research obscures the importance of this archipelago in the history of the Atlantic world and plantation slavery.”

Unlike other Portuguese sugar mills in Europe that had only used slaves for manual labor, the West African site commissioned slaves with everything from harvesting sugarcane to the carpentry and masonry necessary to build and operate the mills. living science reports.

São Tomé, located 150 miles west of Gabon on the Gulf of Guinea, had a tropical climate, fertile soil, and abundant fresh water and wood, making it ideal for growing sugarcane.

The first documentation of sugar cane fields on the island dates from 1506 and production took off in 1517.

The first plantation in the US was Shirley in Virginia, which was operational in 1638.

Investigators found charred walls in the room where the sugar was boiled.

The building is two stories high, rectangular, and divided into three areas

The enslaved Africans were brought to São Tomé and built the stone mill and farm that still stand today.

“The craftsmanship of the structure is, of course, the product of enslaved builders,” according to the researchers.

São Tomé, located 150 miles west of Gabon on the Gulf of Guinea, had a tropical climate, fertile soil, and abundant fresh water and wood, making it ideal for growing sugarcane.

“Particularly revealing are the windows of the building, designed to allow a clear view of the work areas in order to keep an eye on the enslaved workers.”

The building is two stories high, rectangular, and divided into three areas.

There is a large room adjacent to the head wall, a retaining wall that supported the run of the mill, and the tail run of the head wall housed the mill or water mills.

Investigators found fire-burned walls in the next room, suggesting that this was where the sugar was boiled, with the upper floor designated as living quarters.

The upper floor features wall cabinets, balconies and windows that allowed surveillance of work areas.

There is a large room adjacent to the head wall, a retaining wall that supported the run of the mill, and the tail run of the head wall housed the mill or water mills.

“Parts of the building have collapsed and the floors are covered in rubble that may hide additional features, but the surviving walls are between 5 and 9 meters high,” the study published in reads. Antiquity.

“The upper floor domestic areas are stuccoed, while the work area walls are rough finished and display graffiti with letters, crosses and other religious symbols.

‘As was common in contemporary Portuguese residences, the kitchen may have been outside, but neither it nor any slave quarters have been located.’

The mill operated for about 400 years, but when slavery crossed the Atlantic, it took the sugar business with it.

The island’s prominence waned before the early 17th century due to the poor quality of its sugar, increased Brazilian production, and extensive slave insurrections.

Political instability and the destruction of sugar mills led the large landowners to move to Brazil.

The European population on the island dwindled, while the Creole elite and free blacks strengthened their political and social power, controlling land ownership and trade, mainly in human beings destined for Brazilian and Caribbean plantations.